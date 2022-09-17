Horror revisited: Another girl loses life after assault in Lakhimpur Kheri

The girl was allegedly assaulted while she was sitting at the entrance of her house in Musepur, an official statement from the Uttar Pradesh Police said.

The victim succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment in the Bhiju CHC, according to a report in ANI.

The cops arrested the accused persons under sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and section 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was later added to it.

Outpost In-charge Sunil has been suspended from the force after he was accused by the victim's family of negligence, Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Suman told the news agency.

The incident comes days after six men were arrested in connection with the alleged rape and murder of two Dalit teenage sisters in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The girls, aged 15 and 17, were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field about a kilometre from their house in the Nighasan police station area on Wednesday.

An FIR has been registered under sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong ful restraint), 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.