Heavy rains: Lucknow schools to remain closed today

A state government official said higher education institutions will also remain closed on Tuesday in the districts where the authorities have declared a holiday in view of rain, news agency PTI reported.

Earlier on Sunday, the district authorities in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Mathura, Kanpur, Etah, Mainpuri and Firozabad had ordered closure of schools on Monday. Several parts of Uttar Pradesh continued to receive heavy rains on Monday.