The former MLA was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000 for offences under Section 353 and two years and a fine of Rs 2,000 for offences under Section 504. The court also sentenced Ansari to seven years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 for offences under Section 506.

The case dates to 2003 when Lucknow district prison jailer SK Awasthi lodged an FIR with Alambagh police alleging that he was threatened for ordering a search of the people who came to meet Ansari.

Awasthi also alleged that Ansari had pointed a pistol at him while abusing him. A trial court had acquitted Ansari in the case but the government filed an appeal. Ansari is currently lodged in Banda jail.