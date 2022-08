Farrukhabad, Aug 26: A man allegedly ended her life after poisoning his two daughters in Bahadurganj locality of Maudarwaja police station area of the district on Friday, police said.

The body of Sunil alias Dharmendra (38), a teacher in Babu Singh Inter College located in village Arrah Paharpur, was found hanging from a ceiling fan while the bodies of his two daughters Shagun (7) and Srishti (11) were found on the bed, they said.