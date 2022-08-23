Ex-BSP MLC Haji Iqbal booked for issuing fake degrees from his university

Saharanpur, Aug 23: Former BSP MLC Haji Iqbal has been booked for issuing fake degrees from a private university founded by him, police said here on Tuesday. A case against four others has also been registered in this regard.

The matter came to light after a complainant from Rohtak, Haryana alleged that Iqbal's Glocal University is issuing fake, backdated degrees, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suraj Rai told PTI. The university was founded by Iqbal in 2012.