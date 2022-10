Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar said, "Acting on intelligence input, a police team arrested one Saddam Hussain on Thursday and recovered 530 grams of smack from him."

The market value of the drug is estimated to be around Rs 5 crore. Based on information from Hussain, who was arrested from the district's Khairighat police station limits, efforts are underway to uncover the network of smugglers he was part of, said Kumar.