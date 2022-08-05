District Magistrate denies mental harassment claim by UP officer

Taking cognisance of BDO Amit Tripathi's resignation, the government has ordered a probe into the matter and has asked the rural development commissioner to submit a report, news agency PTI reported.

Lucknow, Aug 05: A block development officer in Barabanki has resigned, alleging that he was "mentally harassed" by the district magistrate and another official.

Barabanki District Magistrate Dr Adarsh Singh and Chief Development Officer (CDO) Ekta Singh have, however, termed the allegation "baseless".

In his resignation letter dated August 2, Tripathi had said he was transferred to Puredalai development block from Ramnagar on July 1 and he had joined his duty at the new office. However, Barabanki MP Upendra Rawat and other public representatives from Ramnagar interfered, and subsequently, his transfer was cancelled.

. .

Tripathi claimed he did not ask the MP or any other politician to get his transfer cancelled, but his seniors were miffed with him over the political interference in his posting.

He said he was summoned to the district magistrate's residence where Adarsh Singh and Ekta Singh yelled at him and humiliated him.

He further said the two officials arrived at Ramnagar block for an inspection on July 30 and snubbed him again.

Mr Tripathi also forwarded a copy of his resignation to Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, who ordered a probe into the matter.

Refuting the claims, the district magistrate and the CDO said in a joint statement that higher officials inspect government offices and carry out physical verification of the on-site works on the government's instructions.

"The inspection of Ramnagar block was done in this connection. During the inspection, many lapses and financial irregularities were found and a report of the lapses has been sent to the government for action," the statement said.