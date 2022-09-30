Class 2 girl left locked in classroom; headmaster, 4 teachers suspended

When the girl did not return home, the family launched a search and the child was found when people heard her cries coming from the school, he said. The school staff was called to open the classroom and the child was brought out, the BSA said.

There was a block-level union election in the area on Thursday and the teachers had left early for it, he said, adding the headmaster also left the school after that, leaving the students with the office help.

Sharma said this is a matter of grave negligence on the part of the school and action against the entire school staff will be taken. Earlier this month, a seven-year-old girl had remained locked up in a school in Sambhal district for 18 hours after the staff went home without checking if any child was left behind. The incident had come to light only when the school opened the next morning.