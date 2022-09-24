Caught on camera: UP student shoots college principal, assaults before fleeing spot

Reports claim that the student was peeved with the principal for scolding him over a fight with another student. The incident took place in the Sitapur district.

The class 12 student fired three bullets with an illegal gun and fled away.Fortunately, the bullets have not hit the principal in the critical organs and the principal is out of danger, a report in NDTV claims. However, he is injured and treated at a hospital in Lucknow.

In the video, the student is seen chasing the principal but the latter fights back and tries to snatch away the gun. Passersby come to the principal's rescue.

He is seen beating the principal with the butt of his weapon.

In another video, the injured principal is seen taken on a stretcher.