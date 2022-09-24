Caught on camera: UP student shoots college principal, assaults before fleeing spot

Lucknow, Sep 24: In a shocking incident caught on CCTV camera, a class 12 shot three bullets at his principal before fleeing the spot.
Livid at being reprimanded, the student fired the bullets and the incident was caught on CCTV camera.
Reports claim that the student was peeved with the principal for scolding him over a fight with another student. The incident took place in the Sitapur district.The class 12 student fired three bullets with an illegal gun and fled away.
In the video, the student is seen chasing the principal but the latter fights back and tries to snatch away the gun. Passersby come to the principal's rescue.
He is seen beating the principal with the butt of his weapon.
In another video, the injured principal is seen taken on a stretcher.