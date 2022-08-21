Caught on camera: Dalit man beaten with slippers in UP

Lucknow, Aug 21: A Dalit youth in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar was beaten with slippers by the village head, a video of which has now gone viral.

According to the police, Dinesh Kumar (27), a Dalit man, was beaten up by the village head of Tajpur, Shakti Mohan Gurjar and Gaje Singh, the former village head of Reta Nagla village, with slippers, who also threatened to kill him.

Superintendent of Police (City) Arpit Vijayvargiya told reporters both the persons have been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

The village head, Shakti Mohan, has been arrested by the police and a search is on for the second accused, he said.

Bhim Army workers along with the members of the Dalit community staged a sit-in outside the Chhapar police station to protest against the incident, demanding strict action against the accused.