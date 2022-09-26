Basketball refree dies after falling off train

Rana, who is also an instructor at the Modi Sports Academy in Meerut, was going to Kanpur for the 61st Uttar Pradesh basketball competition at Chaudhary Harmohan Singh Yadav Paramedical College, along with the Meerut team.

According to Etawah Superintendent of Police (City) Kapil Dev Singh, Rana was a resident of Civil Lines, Meerut. He was in the S-5 coach while the basketball team was travelling in the S-3 and S-7 coaches.

When the train reached Kanpur station on Sunday morning, a search operation was launched after Rana was not found inside the coach. Later, a dead body was found lying on the side of the railway track near Bharthana station of Etawah district. Officials from the Basketball Association reached the spot and identified the body.