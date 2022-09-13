Bareilly: Govt employee held for bribery

Bareilly, Sep 13: A government accountant was arrested here accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 for making a solvency certificate, police said on Tuesday.

Lekhpal Purshottam Gangwar was arrested on Monday near a 'dhaba' in Bareilly in the act of accepting the bribe, said Omprakash Singh, In-Charge, Anti-Corruption Organisation, Bareilly unit.