AIIMS Gorakhpur 2022: Check vacancy, eligibility, salary

Eligible and nterested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of AIIMS Gorakhpur. The last date to apply for Group-A posts at AIIMS Gorakhpur is 19 December 2022.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill up 92 vacant posts in the organisation.

AIIMS Gorakhpur Vacancy 2022

Professor: 28 posts

Additional Professor: 21 posts

Associate Professor: 18 posts

Assistant Professor: 25 posts

AIIMS Gorakhpur Vacancies 2022: Application Fee

Candidate beloning to General (UR)/ OBC /EWS Candidates will have to pay Rs. 3,000

Application fee is exempted for SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities Candidates and appointment on contract.

AIIMS Gorakhpur Vacancies 2022: Eligibility

Candidates applying for the post of Professor/Additional Professor should not exceed 58 years of age, while those applying for the post of Assistant Professor should not exceed 50 years of age as on the last date of receipt of the application form.

AIIMS Gorakhpur Jobs 2022: Pay scale

Professor- Rs 2,20,000 per month

Additional Professor- Rs 2,00,000 per month

Associate Professor- Rs 1,88,000 per month

Assistant Professor- Rs 1,42,506 per month

AIIMS Gorakhpur Jobs 2022: How to download