9, including three minors killed after wall collapses amid heavy rain in Lucknow

"Some labourers were living in huts outside an Army enclave in the Dilkusha area. Owing to heavy overnight rains, the boundary wall of the Army enclave collapsed," Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Piyush Mordia told PTI.

"We reached the spot around 3 am. Nine bodies were pulled out from the debris and one person was rescued alive," he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of those who have died. The families affected would be given relief from the emergency fund.

The chief minister has also given directions to ensure proper treatment who have been injured.

The DC further issued a toll-free number for all residents of the district. In case of any accident or any accident has taken place anywhere due to heavy rain in Lucknow city, they should inform at toll free number - 1533 and 9151055671/9151055672/9151055673".