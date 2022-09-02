73 officers served notice on CM Yogi’s directions for laxity

The notices were issued on the basis of confidential reports sent to the CM office by the police, local administration etc. These were related to the functioning of the Jan Sunwai Portal and the CM helpline.

Lucknow, Sep 02: The Uttar Pradesh state government on the directions of Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath has served notices on 73 officers for their failure in resolving the grievances of the people.

Those who were served the notices include 10 heads of departments, five commissioners, 10 SMs, five municipal commissioner, 10 tehsildars and five development authority Vice Presidents.

Along with these explanations have also been sought from three ADGs and Its, five Ins and DIGs, 10 commissionerates, SSP/SPs and 10 police stations.

The worst performing departments in terms of addressing public complaints and issues have been identified as personnel, Ayush, technical education, agricultural marketing, industrial development, housing and urban planning, vocational education, rural water supply, forest and climate change and environment.

The notices were issued on the basis of a report for the month of July. The CM has held multiple meetings with all departments, administration and police and made it clear on all occasions that carelessness will not be tolerated at any level. The officials were also told that public grievances have to be addressed at the earliest and to the satisfaction of all those involved.