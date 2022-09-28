60-year-old arrested for raping 6-year-old

Muzaffarnagar, Sep 28: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Shamli district, police said on Wednesday.
The 60-year-old accused was arrested on Tuesday and a case has been registered against him, Additional Superintendent of Police OP Singh said.
According to the complaint filed by the girl's uncle, on Monday night the accused called the minor to his house on the pretext of giving her a toffee and allegedly raped her.
On hearing the girl's cries, the family members rushed to the spot but the accused had fled by then, he said in the complaint.