A couple, their children and the woman's father were among the people rounded up by Kanpur police from Meston Road of the city and later arrested. Those who were arrested have been identified as Rizwan Mohammad (53), his wife Hina Khalid, their two children and her father Khalid Majid (79).

Lucknow, Dec 12: Five members of a Bangladeshi family, including a juvenile, have been detained by the Uttar Pradesh police for allegedly having fraudulent Indian passports, Aadhaar cards and other documents and staying in Kanpur illegally.

5 members of a Bangladeshi family have been detained by Kanpur police for having fake documents

Taking to Twitter, the Kanpur police said, "A Bangladeshi citizen living in the city hiding his identity and his family has been arrested by Moolganj police station @kanpurnagarpol."

According to police, they were held for possessing false Indian passports, Bangladeshi passports, fake Aadhaar cards and other papers and unlawfully residing in Kanpur. After their arrest, the police also seized 13 fake passports, five Aadhaar cards, educational certificates, foreign currency, gold ornaments and over Rs 14 lakh from their possession.

The police said that jailed Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki and local corporator Manny Rahman had issued certificates to the Bangladeshi immigrants. Rizwan and his family members are originally the residents of Khulna in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Anand Prakash Tiwari, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), told PTI that the signatures of Solanki and Rahman would be compared to those on the certificates supplied to the family to determine whether they are guilty of fraud. Rizwan initially tried to mislead the police but later confessed the crime during interrogation, said the police.

Rizwan informed the police that he arrived in India on a vacation visa in 1996 and married Hina Khalid in Delhi in 1998. He further stated that Hina had entered Bangladesh illegally and got a Bangladeshi passport before returning to India. His daughter Rukhsar (21) and 17-year-old son had also entered Bangladesh illegally and managed to get their passports done there.

The police booked them under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Foreigners Act of 1946. The cops have launched a detailed investigation into the matter now.