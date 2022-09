Saharanpur, Sep 27: A shop owner was shot dead under the Deoband police station area of Saharanpur allegedly over a love affair, police said on Tuesday.

A case has been registered in the matter and two accused arrested, they said. The victim, Karanjali village resident Naresh Saini (35), was returning home on Monday night after closing his medical store at Maqbara Chowk when he was shot by two persons on the highway, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suraj Rai said.