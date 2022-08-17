3 kids die after mother gives them tea laced with poison

Two days ago, she had an argument with her husband over the phone.

. .

She gave her children tea laced with some poisonous substance on Monday following which Himanshu Yadav (10), Piyush Yadav (8) and Supriya (5) died, SP Rohan Pramod said.

Her fourth child who was playing outside escaped the fate.

The FIR against the woman was lodged by her brother-in-law and she has been arrested, the SP said.