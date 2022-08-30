Kozhikode, Aug 30: A man who suffered injuries in a bike accident died inside the ambulance in which he was carried to the Government medical college hospital here after the door of the van failed to open due to some snag.

Police sources identified the deceased as Koyamon (66) from nearby Feroke. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon. Sources said the door of the ambulance got jammed for almost half-an-hour, causing the delay in shifting the wounded man to the casualty ward of the hospital.