Kozhikode, Aug 22: A 53-year old woman has died of suspected rabies infection in nearby Perambra despite taking necessary vaccination, sources said on Monday.

Sources said the woman, identified as P Chandrika of Randeyaaru in Perambra, was bitten by a dog on her face on July 21. The dog had bitten seven others of the same locality. She was admitted to the Government Medical College hospital here early last week after she developed some health issues but died on Saturday midnight, sources said.