West Bengal lottery result today: Check Dear Bangabhumi Ajay winning numbers list for May 13

Kolkata, May 13: The West Bengal lottery department will announce the result for 'Dear Bangabhumi Ajay' lottery on Friday at 4 pm. The winner of the first prize will get Rs 50 lakh.

However, the winner of the second prize will get Rs 9,000, while the consolation prize is Rs 1,000. It is followed by the third prize of Rs 500, the fourth Rs 250 and the fifth Rs 120.

How to check the winning numbers online?

Netizens have to first login into this website :

: Search for today's results and find 'Dear Bangabhumi Ajay' on the page

Click the link which will take you to the next page

Check whether your number(s) is mentioned.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Bengal Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. It has to be noted that 30 per cent tax will be imposed on the winning amount.

However, those who are disappointed over not winning any prize, need not worry as there are seven weekly lotteries conducted by the West Bengal State Lottery Department. Here is the day-wise list of lottery draw:

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

. .

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar