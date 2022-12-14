West Bengal: 3 killed in stampede in blanket distribution programme

"Three persons were killed and five others were injured in the stampede. The injured people were hospitalised," a senior official of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate said.

Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari was present at the programme organised by a religious group. The stampede took place after the BJP leader left the venue.

Today I attended a Religious Program and a social event in the Asansol Corporation Area.

I offered Puja to Lord Shiva and participated in Aarati. After that I exchanged greetings with the Devotees and conveyed my best wishes to them," Suvendu Adhikari said in a statement.

"After I left the venue, almost an hour later, I learnt that a tragic incident happened and 3 people have died due to a stampede. Some others are injured as well," he said.

"When I was present at th e venue the arrangements made by the Local Police were satisfactory. The Police had deployed enough personnel for the crowd management and traffic movement as per the intimation provided by Chaitali Tiwari, Leader of Opposition of the Asansol Municipal Corporation, on 3rd December, 2022," he added.

"When I contacted the organisers regarding th is unfortunate accident, they told me that after I left the venue, the arrangements made by the Police were withdrawn. Even th e Civic Volunteers were asked to leave the venue by their superiors, the BJP leader clarified.

"I am not blaming anyone for this tragedy. The horrific incident should not have happened and the deaths and injuries are absolutely unfortunate, sorrowful and tragic," he said.

"I am with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. I am praying for the quick recovery of those who got injured. I along with my local associates would certainly extend all help to them at th is time. I will be meeting them very soon," said Suvendu Adhikari.

However, police said no permission was taken from them for the event.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh blamed Adhikari for the stampede.