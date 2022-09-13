WBJEE Counselling 2022 schedule released: How to apply, schedule, list of documents

Kolkata, Sep 13: WBJEE Counselling 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEE) has announced the dates for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main). More details are available on the official website.
The exam dates for the Architecture candidates have also been announced. The WBJEE 2022 counselling registration for the JEE Main, Architecture candidates will begin from September 29 and the candidates can apply till October 11.
Candidates should bear in mind that the facility is available only for the students who have qualified in the JEE Main and Architecture exam and not for the WBJEE aspirants. Candidates who want to apply can do so on wbjeeb.nic.in.
How to apply for WBJEE Counselling 2022:
- Go to wbjeeb.nic.in
- Click on link for registration and choice filing
- Log in and register online by filling application form
- Pay counselling fee in online mode
- Select preferred course and college
- Submit the form for WBJEE Counselling
WBJEE 2022: Schedule
- Registration, payment and choice filling-September 29 to October 11
- Choice filling, choice locking-October 10 to 11
- Result for round one allotment-October 14
- Payment seat acceptance fee- 14 to 17
- Round 2 seat allotment result-October 20
- Payment of seat acceptance fee-October 20 to 22
WBJEE Counselling 2022: List of documents needed
- For verification of date of birth Class 10 admit card or birth certificate
- Class 10 marks sheet
- Class 12 marks sheet
- Domicile certificate for West Bengal domiciled candidates
- Caste certificate, PwD Certificate, TFW Certificate (if applicable)