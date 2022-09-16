WB recruitment scam: Ex-chief of state board produced before CBI court

Kolkata, Sep 16: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday produced Kalyanmoy Ganguly, a former president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), before a special court of the agency in connection with the Group-C recruitment scam in government schools, officials said.

Ganguly was called for questioning at the agency's Kolkata office on Thursday and arrested after he was found non-cooperative. While entering the court premises during the day, he did not speak to reporters.