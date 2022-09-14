WB: Mother-son duo found dead in Kalyani


Kalyani, Sep 14: The bodies of a 34-year-old man and his mother were found hanging in their home in West Bengal's Nadia district, police said on Wednesday.

The bodies of Subhadip Mandal and his mother Anju Mandal (65) were found at their home in Kalyani's B-10 area on Tuesday, they said.

A suicide note was found near the bodies, stating that no one was responsible for their deaths, police said.

The bodies were found by Subhadip's father Biswanath Mondal after he returned home from bank, they said.

Police said the mother-son duo was suffering from depression after Biswanath was diagnosed with colon cancer.

An investigation was underway, they said.

