“Everybody knows violence has taken place in Bengal after the Assembly elections there. TMC have been disobeying the rule of law, while CPI (M) and Congress remain silent spectators ... BJP has become the spokesman of the people of Bengal,” Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to Tripura, said during a press conference at the party headquarters.

“If BJP could increase its vote share from 3 per cent to 38 per cent in Bengal in three years, the party can secure 40 per cent vote share in five years. The steep increase in BJP's vote share in Bengal is a record of the support by its people,” he said.

Coming down heavily on TMC, Nadda said, “We all should be ashamed of what has happened in Bengal's education and healthcare sectors.

“Bengal tops in human trafficking despite having a lady chief minister (Mamata Banerjee there,” he alleged.

BJP is the only political force which will fight against TMC in Bengal, Nadda added.