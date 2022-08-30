Kolkata ranks lowest in rape cases among 19 Indian cities

Kolkata, Apr 30: Kolkata reported the least number of rape cases among 19 metropolitan cities in India last year, according to the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Kolkata reported 11 cases of rape in 2021, while Delhi reported 1,226 rape cases -- the highest in the country. Delhi was followed by Jaipur where 502 rape cases were registered, while in Mumbai, 364 cases of rape under IPC section 376 were reported.