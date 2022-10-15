Kolkata police busts firearms unit in Jamtara

Kolkata, Oct 15: Kolkata police busted an underground improvised firearm-making unit in Jharkhand's Jamtara inside the house of one Shahjahan Khan in Mihijam and seized pistols, muzzles and various heavy machinery among others.

The STF, during the raid, seized seven pieces of semi-finished pistols, improvised firearm parts such as carbine magazines, pistol butts, and muzzles along with heavy machinery such as a lathe machine, milling machine, grinding machines etc from an underground chamber, reported India Today.