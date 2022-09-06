Kolkata, Sep 6: Senior TMC MLA Paresh Pal appeared before the CBI on Tuesday in connection with its probe into the murder of BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar in post-poll violence in Kolkata.

Pal, the MLA of Beleghata, was questioned by the agency in May as well in the case. "We have specific questions for Pal in connection with the murder of Sarkar.