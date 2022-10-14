Ten people had succumbed to burn injuries after their houses in the village were allegedly firebombed by assailants after the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh.

The suspect, who was absconding since the incident, was arrested on Wednesday, the officer said.

He was produced before a Rampurhat court and sent to police custody for five days, he said on Thursday.

Earlier, the CBI had arrested nine people for their involvement in the incident.

The central agency had registered a case on March 25 against 22 accused in compliance with an order of the Calcutta High Court.