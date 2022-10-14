CBI arrests man posing as CBI officer in West Bengal

The man, identified as Samrat Roy, was arrested by the CBI officials. A team of six officers seized various forged documents, including fake ID cards, and fake stamps, during a raid on his house, according to a report by India Today.

As per the report, the man extorted money from several persons in West Bengal and Assam. The raid was conducted when one of the victims in Guwahati, Assam filed a complaint against him.

The man used to show fake IDs pretending to be the CBI officer. The accused will reportedly be produced in court today.