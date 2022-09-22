Calcutta HC dismisses Bengal govt’s plea for reconsideration of decision on DA payments

Upholding an order of the State Administrative Tribunal (SAT), the Calcutta High Court had in May directed the West Bengal government to release dearness DA arrears since July 2009, when the Revision of Pay and Allowances (ROPA) came into effect in the state, within three months.

The state government had filed a writ petition in the high court challenging the SAT order of July 2019 that directed it to pay DA at par with the Centre, and to clear the amount in three instalments.

The division bench on Thursday also fixed November 9 as the date of hearing of a contempt petition filed by the associations of state government employees, alleging that the authorities had not cleared the DA arrears within three months from May 2022.