Kolkata, Sep 1: The BJP has asked its West Bengal unit to keep aside internal differences and work in a united manner ahead of next year's panchayat elections in the state, party leaders said.

The central leadership put forth this message at a three-day organisational meeting of the BJP near Kolkata, which concluded on Wednesday. Several senior party leaders, including state president Sukanta Majumdar and newly appointed state in-charge Sunil Bansal, attended the 'Prashikshan Shivir' at a resort in Rajarhat in North 24 Parganas district.