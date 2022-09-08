Kolkata, Sep 8: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday congratulated the candidates who cracked All India Trade Test (AITT), taking pride in the fact that the state registered 97.8 per cent success rate against the national average of 88.7 per cent.

Banerjee said the tests were conducted in 76 exam centres of the state. "Another feather added to Bengal’s cap of achievements. West Bengal has the best pass-out rate in All India Trade Test (AITT) among all Indian States having more than 10,000 candidates.