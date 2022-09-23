4 held with 11 kg gold bars near Kolkata


Google Oneindia New

Kolkata, Sept 23: Four people were arrested with 11 kg gold near Kolkata on Friday morning, police said.

A car parked suspiciously on Belgharia Expressway was intercepted, and after questioning those in the vehicle, police said they searched it.

Gold bars weighing 11 kg were found in the car, they said.

"We have arrested four people. An investigation is underway," a police officer said, refusing to divulge other details.

Published On September 23, 2022

