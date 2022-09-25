Veteran Congress Leader Aryadan Mohammed passes away

He represented Nilambur constituency eight times from 1977 to 2011.

Aryadan Mohammed was a minister in the first E K Nayanar ministry. He also became a minister in the A K Antony cabinet and the Oommen Chandy-led government.

"The body will be taken to Nilambur later in the day where the public can pay respects. He was admitted in the ICU for the past one week," his son Aryadan Shoukath reporters.

The funeral will be held on Monday at 9 am, he said.

Meanwhile, leaders cutting across political lines condoled the demise of the senior Congress leader.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the senior Congress leader's death and said he was a noted legislator.

"Mohammed had a political experience in working with and against the Left party. He was a noted legislator. He always upheld secular values," Vijayan said.

KPCC president K Sudhakaan said Mohammed was a Congress leader who held the spirit of the party close to his heart.

"He worked for the Congress party for seven decades. He had a strong political stand and was a secular leader with great knowledge," Sudhakaran said.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala condoled the death of Mohammed and said he was a strong leader of the party.

"He has proven himself as an able administrator. For a long time, he played a major role in guiding the Congress party," Chennithala said.

Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani condoled the demise, and said Mohammed was an experienced leader and a scholar.

Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer said as a legislator, Mohammed upheld secular values.