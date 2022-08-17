Sexual Harassment complaint not applicable if woman was wearing a ‘provocative dress’: Kerala court

"The photographs produced along with the bail application by the accused would reveal that the defacto complainant herself is exposing to dresses which are having some sexual provocative one. So Section 354A will not prima facie stand against the accused", Live Law quoted the Kozhikode Sessions Court as noting in the order.

The court also expressed shock over the 74-year-old author and physically disabled could have pressed the complainant's breast.

"Even admitting that there was a physical contact, it is impossible to believe that a man having aged 74 and physically disabled can forcefully put the defacto complainant in his lap and sexually press her breast. So it is a fit case wherein the accused can be granted bail," the judgement further said.

The court also took note of the long delay in filing the FIR and sought a proper explanation as the complaint was lodged two years after the incident.