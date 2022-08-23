The programme would be implemented as part of the state government's 'One Health' project whose objective is to protect the health of humans, animals, nature and other living things, the statement said.

The district administration decided to implement the programme after an increase in the number of these snails in Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts resulted in large scale destruction of crops and many children being infected by meningitis, it said.

Uncontrolled proliferation of the giant African snails can seriously affect most agricultural crops, causing heavy economic losses to farmers and local residents.

It further said that after the 2018 floods in Kerala, these snails have been found to be multiplying in various parts of the state and under favourable conditions can weigh up to one kilogram.

The aim of the programme is to empower farmers and the public to trap and kill the snails before the situation gets out of control, the district administration's statement added.

. .

Farmers groups and associations, Kudumbashree, Haritakarma Sena, Padasekara Samiti, etc would be implementing the programme.

As part of the programme, traps would be prepared by cutting or crushing leaves of cabbage or cauliflower or papaya into small pieces, putting them in a wet sack or bed sheet and placing them around the house to lure the snails.

Once they are trapped, they are killed by immersing them in salt water and thereafter, they are buried in pits nearby, the statement said and added that traps are placed in the evening and by night, the snails are killed and buried.

This process will be carried out in the district for a week, it said, adding that nuisance due to the snail has been reported mostly in Uzhavoor and Pampady blocks and Melukavu panchayat of Kottayam district.

Besides setting traps, another biological method to control the snail population is duck farming as snails are a favourite food for ducks, it further said.

The programme will be implemented in all gram panchayats and municipalities in the district in collaboration with the Departments of Agriculture, Health, Local Self Government, Animal Welfare and Forest as well as Kumarakom Agriculture Knowledge Centre and Kudumbashree, the statement said.

Awareness campaigns would also be carried out in the district, it said.