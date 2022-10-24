Kerala Lottery result today: Check Win Win Lottery W 690 winning numbers

The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 75 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

New Delhi, Oct 24: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Win-Win Lottery W 690 Result' on Monday.

Prize Money:

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

7th Prize: Rs 500

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Check the Winning Numbers:

1st Prize-

Rs :75,00,000/-

WG 568562 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: GOKUL DAS

Agency No.: P 4298

2nd Prize-

Rs :5,00,000/-

WM 204663 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: AISWARYA MURUGESH

Agency No.: Q 6396

3rd Prize-

Rs :1,00,000/-

WA 317402

WB 954130

WC 226514

WD 325713

WE 224812

WF 266325

WG 760656

WH 415034

WJ 469797

WK 458289

WL 555530

WM 331682

4th Prize-

Rs. 5,000/-

0197 1656 1661 1812 2611 2619 2979 3251 3369 4015 4302 5806 6478 7340 7598 7928 9138 9338

5th Prize-

Rs. 2,000/-

0689 1730 3484 3617 3956 4096 4152 5086 5991 7360

6th Prize-

Rs. 1,000/-

1433 1589 2307 3903 3993 4193 4802 5785 6620 7290 7857 8632 9576 9887

7th Prize-

Rs. 500/-

0517 0617 0623 0737 0748 0826 0889 0948 0950 0981 1013 1153 1239 1297 1645 1679 1984 2028 2130 2209 2327 2440 2484 2498 2552 2777 2849 2998 3047 3111 3117 3203 3225 3532 3557 3719 3725 3804 3865 4065 4396 4658 4698 4712 4756 5003 5088 5148 5306 5404 5411 5687 5706 5738 5999 6028 6220 6315 6369 6700 6904 6944 7002 7020 7117 7263 7421 7582 7854 7982 8196 8215 8306 8338 8507 8622 8712 8753 8915 9765 9797 9846

8th Prize-

Rs. 100/-

5623 0693 8549 7005 4215 9012 4141 3219 0933 7497 9239 7084 2739 6729 5954 6449 7811 9672 7125 7713 0310 8271 8088 5788 9021 6381 3524 2709 6858 8534 9770 6518 7156 1632 5230 0703 3847 1164 3235 5683 3353 3270 4023 2121 0725 8062 7163 4405 0196 7434 7832 2731 0240 3973 7032 1626 1452 8223 2371 6525 8845 2168 4915 4539 8375 8385 2973 8049 5775 5229

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find 'Win Win Lottery Result W 690'

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.