Kerala Lottery result today: Check Win Win Lottery W 689 winning numbers for Oct 17

New Delhi, Oct 17: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Win-Win Lottery W 688 Result' on Monday.

Prize Money:

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

7th Prize: Rs 500

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Check the Winning Numbers:

1st Prize Rs.7,500,000/-

WR 539370 (PUNALUR)

Agent Name: VISHNU DAS V

Agency No.: Q 4683

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-

WN 539370 WO 539370

WP 539370 WS 539370

WT 539370 WU 539370

WV 539370 WW 539370

WX 539370 WY 539370 WZ 539370

2nd Prize Rs.500,000/-

WP 155735 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: JAISON P S

Agency No.: P 1857

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/-

WN 683089

WO 198595

WP 918981

WR 704724

WS 606257

WT 647447

WU 340009

WV 183265

WW 785035

WX 906072

WY 938065

WZ 905662

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

0389 0498 0678 1398 1861 1984 3631 4381 5016 5265 5883 6179 7326 8338 8618 8776 9355 9486

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

0730 2834 3856 5532 5570 5733 9029 9048 9215 9352

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

0686 0727 0885 2007 2334 2559 2577 4172 4560 5619 6997 8540 9084 9527

7th Prize Rs.500/-

0125 0271 0372 0559 058 0723 5 1188 1406 1554 1669 1689 2058 2124 2221 2321 2425 2742 2747 3126 3142 3156 3469 3526 3776 3906 3993 4005 4086 4109 4171 4232 4372 4397 4428 4468 4512 4889 4896 4911 4921 4963 4967 5044 5150 5402 5488 5607 5651 5666 5867 5901 6050 6213 6265 6398 6431 6703 6734 6855 6863 6891 7399 7583 7938 7953 8033 8115 8238 8258 8317 8343 8608 8836 8844 9094 9164 9234 9521 9727 9738 9762 9962

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find 'Win Win (W-689)'

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.