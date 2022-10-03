Kerala Lottery result today: Check Win Win Lottery W 687 winning numbers

The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 75 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

New Delhi, Oct 03: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Win-Win Lottery W 687 Result' on Monday.

Prize Money:

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

7th Prize: Rs 500

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Check the Winning Numbers:

1st Prize-

Rs :75,00,000/-

WU 498499 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Agent Name: P N SATHEESH

Agency No.: R 4510

Consolation

Prize- Rs. 8,000/-

WN 498499 WO 498499

WP 498499 WR 498499

WS 498499 WT 498499

WV 498499 WW 498499

WX 498499 WY 498499 WZ 498499

2nd Prize-

Rs :5,00,000/-

WV 469045 (THIRUR)

Agent Name: SHANMUGHAN A

Agency No.: M 3799

3rd Prize-

Rs :1,00,000/-

WN 619421

WO 386172

WP 148875

WR 923564

WS 648070

WT 308250

WU 612863

WV 714087

WW 694087

WX 543882

WY 310081

WZ 487842

4th Prize-

Rs. 5,000/-

0078 0409 1844 2025 2584 3005 3172 3912 4205 4958 5184 6248 6410 6478 7212 7927 8235 9126

5th Prize-

Rs. 2,000/-

0811 2171 4826 5537 6467 6547 7591 7743 8774 9897

6th Prize-

Rs. 1,000/-

0528 0725 0743 1729 2270 3120 3794 3848 5048 5417 5810 5872 5885 8695

7th Prize-

Rs. 500/-

0074 0142 0164 0204 0273 0456 0641 0643 0896 1051 1100 1133 1335 1344 1429 1677 1684 2003 2078 2112 2257 2367 2569 2649 2667 2766 2776 2881 2901 3013 3362 3523 3566 3792 4024 4249 4528 4656 4682 4683 4720 4758 4961 4988 5208 5278 5452 5572 5749 5802 5928 6220 6640 6922 7004 7014 7073 7228 7248 7552 7576 7740 7786 8261 8426 8535 8730 8772 8869 8922 8933 8954 9023 9060 9067 9272 9442 9474 9487 9591 9894 9917

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find 'Win-Win W 681 Result Today 03-10-22

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.