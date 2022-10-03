Kerala Lottery result today: Check Win Win Lottery W 687 winning numbers

New Delhi, Oct 03: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Win-Win Lottery W 687 Result' on Monday.
The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 75 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.
Prize Money:
1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh
2nd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
5th Prize: Rs 2,000
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
7th Prize: Rs 500
8th Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
Check the Winning Numbers:
1st Prize-
Rs :75,00,000/-
WU 498499 (IRINJALAKKUDA)
Agent Name: P N SATHEESH
Agency No.: R 4510
Consolation
Prize- Rs. 8,000/-
WN 498499 WO 498499
WP 498499 WR 498499
WS 498499 WT 498499
WV 498499 WW 498499
WX 498499 WY 498499 WZ 498499
2nd Prize-
Rs :5,00,000/-
WV 469045 (THIRUR)
Agent Name: SHANMUGHAN A
Agency No.: M 3799
3rd Prize-
Rs :1,00,000/-
WN 619421
WO 386172
WP 148875
WR 923564
WS 648070
WT 308250
WU 612863
WV 714087
WW 694087
WX 543882
WY 310081
WZ 487842
4th Prize-
Rs. 5,000/-
0078 0409 1844 2025 2584 3005 3172 3912 4205 4958 5184 6248 6410 6478 7212 7927 8235 9126
5th Prize-
Rs. 2,000/-
0811 2171 4826 5537 6467 6547 7591 7743 8774 9897
6th Prize-
Rs. 1,000/-
0528 0725 0743 1729 2270 3120 3794 3848 5048 5417 5810 5872 5885 8695
7th Prize-
Rs. 500/-
0074 0142 0164 0204 0273 0456 0641 0643 0896 1051 1100 1133 1335 1344 1429 1677 1684 2003 2078 2112 2257 2367 2569 2649 2667 2766 2776 2881 2901 3013 3362 3523 3566 3792 4024 4249 4528 4656 4682 4683 4720 4758 4961 4988 5208 5278 5452 5572 5749 5802 5928 6220 6640 6922 7004 7014 7073 7228 7248 7552 7576 7740 7786 8261 8426 8535 8730 8772 8869 8922 8933 8954 9023 9060 9067 9272 9442 9474 9487 9591 9894 9917
Where to check the result?
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.
It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.