The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 75 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

Kochi, July 25: The results of 'Win-Win Lottery 678' lottery has been announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) on Monday at 3 pm.

1st Prize- Rs :75,00,000/-

WM 245789 (IDUKKI)

Agent Name:SHAJI P A

Agency No. : Y 2766

Consolation: Prize- Rs. 8,000/-

WA 245789 WB 245789

WC 245789 WD 245789

WE 245789 WF 245789

WG 245789 WH 245789

WJ 245789 WK 245789 WL 245789

2nd Prize- Rs :5,00,000/-

WL725409 (CHITTUR)

Agent Name:HARI R

Agency No. : P 4294

3rd Prize-

Rs :1,00,000/-

WA 202764

WB 360620

WC 652574

WD 732060

WE 393689

WF 561234

WG 589133

WH 580820

WJ 513499

WK 459297

WL 514756

WM 913315

4th Prize- Rs. 5,000/-

0167 0430 0615 1023 1884 1928 1956 2383 4528 4846 5547 5619 5741 6329 8849 9154 9852 9891

5th Prize- Rs. 2,000/-

1196 2829 3829 6612 7368 7677 7948 8030 8041 8215

6th Prize- Rs. 1,000/-

0974 1961 2730 2825 2922 5039 5103 5812 6322 6678 6724 7308 8354 9742

7th Prize- Rs. 500/-

0010 0067 0600 0728 0872 1108 1142 1627 2071 2267 2573 2646 2684 2996 3003 3114 3170 3387 3508 3517 3524 3528 3611 3888 4100 4205 4313 4666 4700 4730 4750 4928 4932 5001 5044 5099 5119 5277 5356 5398 5435 5548 5549 5587 5616 5695 5705 5854 6029 6232 6358 6389 6616 6628 6837 6880 7187 7240 7275 7332 7462 7628 7822 7983 8050 8053 8390 8458 8555 8567 8569 8610 8923 9110 9193 9222 9230 9608 9645 9848 9859 9989

8th Prize- Rs. 100/-

0154 0175 0205 0496 0541 0592 0651 0737 1167 1199 1329 1366 1613 2026 2052 2132 2200 2269 2280 2611 2660 2685 2750 2772 2836 2841 2868 2882 3055 3081 3138 3339 3351 3355 3389 3428 3696 3713 3831 3950 3953 3960 3993 4080 4105 4383 4412 4488 4518 4562 4839 4865 4919 4981 5033 5053 5082 5113 5123 5158 5489 5678 5727 5798 5975 5978 6037 6054 6140 6158 6183 6187 6407 6428 6501 6538 6547 6551 6557 6690 6711 6796 6817 6820 6824 7255 7271 7321 7408 7418 7421 7432 7595 7709 7829 7857 7921 7938 8048 8066 8072 8116 8117 8183 8190 8501 8503 8531 8595 8719 8839 8882 8969 9073 9124 9162 9163 9217 9365 9371 9380 9483 9552 9661 9808 9824

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find 'Win-Win W 678 Result Today 25-7-2022'

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.