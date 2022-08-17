Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery result date, time and prize money

Kochi, Aug 17: A lottery ticket can change your life. Especially, if you have purchased Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper, your forturne might change overnight.
This special Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper lottery is priced at Rs 500 per ticket, but the winner of the first prize will get Rs 25 crore. The winner of the second prize will get Rs 5 crore while the third prize is Rs 1 crore.
Prize Money
1st Prize: Rs 25 crore
2nd Prize: Rs 5 crore
3rd Prize: Rs 1 crpre
4th Prize: Rs 1 lakh
5th Prize: Rs 5,000
6th Prize: Rs 3,000
7th Prize: Rs 2,000
8th Prize: Rs 1,000
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
Result Date, Time and How to Check
The result will be announced on Thursday afternoon at 2 pm.
Where to check the result?
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.
It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.