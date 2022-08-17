Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery result date, time and prize money

This special Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper lottery is priced at Rs 500 per ticket, but the winner of the first prize will get Rs 25 crore. The winner of the second prize will get Rs 5 crore while the third prize is Rs 1 crore.

Kochi, Aug 17: A lottery ticket can change your life. Especially, if you have purchased Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper, your forturne might change overnight.

Prize Money

1st Prize: Rs 25 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 5 crore

3rd Prize: Rs 1 crpre

4th Prize: Rs 1 lakh

5th Prize: Rs 5,000

6th Prize: Rs 3,000

7th Prize: Rs 2,000

8th Prize: Rs 1,000

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Result Date, Time and How to Check

The result will be announced on Thursday afternoon at 2 pm.

Where to check the result?

Log into: https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, find 'Thiruvonam Bumper lottery' Result Today 18-09-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.