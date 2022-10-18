The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

Check the winning numbers:

1st Prize Rs.75,00,000/-

SE 312505 (PATTAMBI)

Agent Name: N RADHA

Agency No: P 1971

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-

SA 312505 SB 312505

SC 312505 SD 312505

SF 312505 SG 312505

SH 312505 SJ 312505

SK 312505 SL 312505 SM 312505

2nd Prize Rs.1,000,000/-

SM 138832 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Agent Name: T K SANTHOSH

Agency No: R 10265

3rd Prize Rs.5,000/-

0057 0234 0707 1134 1205 2394 2521 3649 3723 4276 6789 6864 7435 8098 8781 9089 9659 9997

4th Prize Rs.2,000/-

0671 2298 3094 3442 3919 4275 4969 6244 6978 7691

5th Prize Rs.1,000/-

0248 0364 0827 1162 1518 1933 2783 3923 4367 4580 4967 6406 6477 6597 7254 7725 7754 7964 9148 9642

6th Prize Rs.500/-

0066 0266 0291 0311 0520 0881 0990 1083 1093 1242 1361 2045 2065 2128 2260 2418 2550 2778 3279 3325 4067 4378 4384 4572 4664 4672 5106 5197 5318 5684 5752 6052 6115 6211 6385 6843 6980 7020 7042 7223 7250 7256 7273 7293 7572 7655 8351 8362 8469 9103 9320 9801

7th Prize Rs.200/-

0355 0698 0830 0842 1071 1660 1758 2151 2518 2533 2586 2874 3249 3255 3339 3368 3660 3672 3755 3838 3972 4042 4556 5121 5237 5265 5292 5589 5618 6581 6777 6804 7088 7161 7526 8185 8200 8505 9125 9333 9371 9510 9701 9766 9956

8th Prize Rs.100/-

0044 0095 0129 0194 0217 0244 0643 0664 0738 0760 0873 0945 1018 1021 1039 1176 1192 1231 1304 1311 1416 1634 1646 1833 1964 1996 2112 2194 2358 2511 2697 2742 2890 2916 2923 3007 3108 3289 3328 3403 3457 3460 3509 3551 3555 3582 3600 3635 3651 3698 3719 3751 3847 3926 3942 4255 4272 4477 4515 4544 4812 4826 4862 4920 5010 5238 5252 5365 5469 5613 5690 5691 5692 5701 5777 5835 5890 5908 6152 6153 6186 6239 6257 6297 6371 6413 6450 6623 6642 6672 6759 6788 6818 6928 7095 7331 7333 7460 7511 7609 7878 7904 8284 8317 8520 8584 8767 8948 9021 9056 9184 9207 9232 9421 9453 9459 9460 9466 9496 9575 9616 9711 9812 9859 9880 9884

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find 'Sthree Sakthi Lottery Result SS-335'

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.