The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 75 lakh. The second prize is Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize receives Rs 5,000. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

Kochi, Aug 30: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Sthree Sakthi SS-326' on Tuesday at 3 pm.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

Check out the winning Numbers:

1st Price - Rs. 75,00,000/-

SO 456957

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

SN 456957 SP 456957

SR 456957 SS 456957

ST 456957 SU 456957

SV 456957 SW 456957

SX 456957 SY 456957 SZ 456957

2nd Price - Rs. 10,00,000/-

SN 757969

3rd Price - Rs. 5,000/-

0810 0855 1452 1990 2320 2333 3319 3728 4504 4997 5393 7190 8165 8811 9485 9597 9635 9679

4th Price - Rs. 2,000/-

0780 2617 2994 3868 3871 4542 5023 5758 8348 9937

5th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

0464 0829 0933 2019 2770 3008 3018 4368 4805 5006 5364 5840 6047 6367 6629 6632 7134 7513 7519 8626

6th Price - Rs. 5,00/-

0097 0111 0588 0619 0673 0909 0937 1518 1677 1878 2186 2273 2314 2905 3085 3344 3475 3556 3924 3972 4121 4454 4716 4774 4830 5541 5756 5891 6436 7311 7426 7467 7696 7789 7843 7844 8070 8248 8323 8325 8678 8897 9109 9145 9267 9321 9384 9592 9805 9827 9869 9939

7th Price - Rs. 200/-

0367 0837 1058 1308 1581 1600 1627 1703 1826 2014 2094 2426 2516 2709 2900 2954 3055 3061 3259 3451 3570 3642 3660 3996 4097 4105 4456 4587 4912 5379 5605 5924 6137 6814 7159 7438 7451 7798 7912 7979 8398 8596 8655 9334 9723

8th Price - Rs. 100/-

0028 0254 0406 0472 0520 0543 0577 0584 0758 0766 0775 0832 0914 0931 0945 1195 1211 1259 1277 1341 1425 1813 1890 1905 1977 1997 2022 2064 2215 2243 2269 2302 2362 2460 2591 2620 2686 2907 2934 2946 2995 3005 3129 3311 3324 3363 3368 3554 3577 3589 3597 3751 3903 4069 4153 4169 4185 4248 4351 4408 4412 4555 4741 4825 4905 4921 5155 5235 5378 5431 5498 5506 5528 5619 5643 5757 5771 5885 5931 5957 5974 6062 6136 6319 6355 6478 6585 6597 6743 6889 7053 7131 7479 7614 7627 7647 7665 7755 7765 8018 8069 8234 8506 8510 8522 8757 8913 8956 9114 9185 9220 9296 9328 9345 9398 9551 9585 9618 9633 9664 9699 9735 9773 9807 9909 9967

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find 'Sthree Sakthi SS-328' Result Today 30-8-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.