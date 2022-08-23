The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 75 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 5,000. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

Kochi, Aug 23: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Sthree Sakthi SS-327' on Tuesday at 3 pm.

Check the Winning Numbers:

1st Price - Rs. 75,00,000/-

SH 162099

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

SA 162099 SB 162099

SC 162099 SD 162099

SE 162099 SF 162099

SG 162099 SJ 162099

SK 162099 SL 162099 SM 162099

2nd Price - Rs. 10,00,000/-

3rd Price - Rs. 5,000/-

0400 1060 2092 2117 2255 2811 3274 3306 4629 4980 5874 6377 6503 7923 8398 8576 8821 8911

4th Price - Rs. 2,000/-

1280 1846 2152 3001 4442 4894 6246 6935 7803 9829

5th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

5960 7086 1919 8711 0382 2466 4109 0698 4473 3268 0712 0905 0260 8925 8808 1867 2616 9492

6th Price - Rs. 500/-

0033 0065 0278 0340 0587 0927 0969 1054 1263 1329 1878 2106 2227 2306 2524 2895 3265 3317 3513 3687 3707 3802 4176 4260 4443 4506 4586 4593 4649 4812 5001 5011 5103 5294 5715 5833 6081 6441 6515 7155 7444 7975 8015 8104 8235 8462 8615 8725 8921 9032 9082 9766

7th Price - Rs. 200/-

0406 0412 0770 1069 1202 1611 2144 2271 2318 2823 3672 3837 3848 3849 4056 4129 4231 4540 4728 4747 4872 4968 5188 5192 5365 5696 5728 6187 6325 6495 6998 7009 7219 7331 7850 7965 8178 8688 8815 8832 9009 9402 9461 9686 9783

8th Price - Rs. 100/-

0112 0113 0144 0246 0299 0338 0355 0384 0403 0518 0527 0578 0647 0812 1007 1293 1314 1318 1351 1370 1565 1682 1781 1861 1970 1984 2060 2114 2140 2372 2481 2491 2494 2522 2530 2665 2749 2753 2841 2843 2865 3040 3134 3167 3234 3272 3308 3336 3439 3601 3621 3729 3785 3830 3894 3938 3992 4123 4131 4242 4302 4417 4597 4601 4787 4908 5137 5151 5337 5358 5400 5427 5629 5638 5729 5809 5864 5915 6008 6027 6055 6123 6147 6170 6239 6251 6369 6443 6504 6636 6782 7260 7338 7339 7424 7429 7545 7587 7656 7897 7992 8017 8050 8071 8135 8144 8227 8361 8469 8481 8513 8836 8861 8864 8890 8972 9026 9090 9393 9412 9457 9550 9591 9781 9861 9897

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find 'Sthree Sakthi SS-327' Result Today 23-8-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.