Kochi, July 12: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) will announce the results of 'Sthree Sakthi SS-321' on Tuesday at 3 pm.

The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 75 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 5,000. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.