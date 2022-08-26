The winner of the first prize receives Rs 70 lakh. The second prize is Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize gets Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

Kochi, Aug 26: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) on Friday will announce the results of 'Nirmal NR 290' on Friday at 3 pm.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Check Winning Numbers:

1st Price - Rs. 70,00,000/-

NZ 556448 (ALAPPUZHA)

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

NN 556448 NO 556448

NP 556448 NR 556448

NS 556448 NT 556448

NU 556448 NV 556448

NW 556448 NX 556448 NY 556448

2nd Price - Rs. 10,00,000/-

NY 710995 (VAIKKOM)

3rd Price - Rs. 1,00,000/-

NN 471325

NO 549524

NP 893611

NR 191517

NS 485902

NT 221820

NU 169384

NV 852159

NW 550274

NX 850417

NY 603864

NZ 502160

4th Price - Rs. 5,000/-

0416 2216 2403 2968 3581 3937 3994 6296 6751 7715 8149 8678 9165 9233 9311 9320 9865 9913

5th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

0547 0684 0783 0929 0982 0998 1318 1326 1884 2023 2422 2605 2781 2873 3347 3817 3826 3856 4403 4960 5103 5439 5462 5484 6178 6288 6318 6534 7076 7260 7579 7619 8123 8236 9477 9848

6th Price - Rs. 500/-

0061 0317 0411 0492 0495 0522 0583 0615 0805 0823 0883 1006 1273 1343 1711 1783 2025 2261 2626 2924 2942 2947 3142 3231 3295 3368 3469 3497 3537 3691 3730 3982 4098 4480 4646 4714 4939 5000 5011 5134 5205 5347 5403 5551 5720 5820 5821 6033 6259 6357 6437 6532 6582 6719 6840 6873 6944 7063 7239 7445 7660 7739 8101 8313 8318 8326 8583 8603 8801 8917 8941 9010 9068 9166 9205 9224 9271 9715 9829

7th Price - Rs. 100/-

0264 8070 4203 2342 9114 5152 5394 0254 2155 0669 9297 2533 2296 4185 5527 3457 1901 0419

Where to check the result?

Netizen can find the results on the official website of Kerala lottery.

Enter : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find Nirmal NR 290 Result Today 26-08-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.