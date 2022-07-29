The winner of the first prize receives Rs 70 lakh. The second prize is Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize gets Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

Kochi, July 29: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Nirmal NR 287' on Friday at 3 pm.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

Check the winning numbers:

1st Price - Rs. 70,00,000/-

NY 101116 (IDUKKI)

Agent Name: SALIL S

Agency No.: Y 4701

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

NN 101116 NO 101116 NP 101116 NR 101116

NS 101116

NT 101116 NU 101116 NV 101116 NW 101116 NX 101116

NZ 101116

2nd Price - Rs. 10,00,000/-

NY 268012 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Agent Name: SHAKEEL K V

Agency No.: R 6757

3rd Price - Rs. 1,00,000/-

1)NN 588842 (MALAPPURAM)

2) NO 688056 (CHERTHALA)

3) NP 500491 (WAYANADU)

4) NR 157795 (KANNUR)

5) NS 930736 (PUNALUR)

6) NT 719818 (PAYYANUR)

7) NU 829940 (IDUKKI)

8) NV 249784 (KOTTAYAM)

9) NW 570404 (PALAKKAD)

10) NX 283267 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)

11) NY 207772 (THRISSUR)

12) NZ 222530 (KASARAGOD)

4th Price - Rs. 5,000/-

0536 0552 1771 1981 2571

2619 2701 2939 4969 5143

5807 6260 7217 7252 7271

7283 7635 9767

5th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

1065 1394 1507 1827 2302

2523 2582 2746 2994 3311

3451 3493 3626 3880 4105

4283 4816 4970 4977 5130

5419 5736 6027 6429 6489

6558 7475 7651 8141 8328

8414 8730 9365 9448 9502

9507

6th Price - Rs. 500/-

0144 0322 0331 0359 0411

0676 0743 0800 0848 1045

1155 1293 1386 1463 1547

1592 1626 1931 1978 2185

2197 2199 2213 2349 2544

2599 2731 2943 2945 3303

3316 3324 3331 3425 3483

3584 3689 3910 4017 4031

4060 4182 4411 4808 4831

5036 5205 5206 5285 5318

6392 6516 6583 6872 6921

7146 7265 7337 7350 7531

7564 7733 7791 7799 8288

8367 8588 8656 8692 8716

8825 9006 9045 9081 9227

9336 9539 9626 9883

7th Price - Rs. 100/-

0069 0211 0216 0278 0318

0370 0482 0575 0616 0739

0861 0899 0948 0979 1102

1115 1134 1285 1351 1456

1486 1526 1627 1802 1996

2012 2040 2084 2143 2188

2323 2452 2456 2602 2709

2727 2944 2962 3328 3692

3913 4005 4043 4133 4249

4274 4529 4536 4554 4555

4576 4610 4738 4789 4798

4942 5003 5153 5363 5570

5606 5636 5640 5762 5791

5840 5846 5851 5854 5910

6030 6068 6073 6095 6157

6183 6238 6327 6353 6388

6417 6565 6607 6614 6626

6776 6888 7081 7083 7244

7262 7298 7407 7565 7595

7719 7877 7954 8014 8140

8158 8183 8268 8419 8500

8505 8580 8594 8779 8804

8892 9046 9087 9091 9111

9385 9432 9565 9735 9741

9822 9980

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find Nirmal NR 281 Result Today 29-07-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.